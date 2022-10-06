Quadrant Resource opens new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Quadrant Resource, which offers diverse IT services, opened its Global Delivery Center (GDC) at Raheja Mindspace in Madhapur on Thursday. Quadrant specialises in services like cloud, data and analytics, business intelligence, quality testing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, application development and others.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 22,000 sqft GDC, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said IT companies are now focusing on product development as well and not limited to services alone. IT product companies are gaining traction and the difference is visible, he said.

“Your progress in Indian operations in the last seven years is remarkable. We appreciate your presence in Warangal. The IT industry is concentrated in Hyderabad, which is an important technological hub globally. It must also spread to tier-II cities. You moving to Warangal gave confidence to other large IT companies. We now have about a half dozen IT Companies that have already set up their presence or planning to do shortly,” he said, adding that mid-sized companies play a key role in the IT ecosystem.

Many companies are struggling to migrate to the cloud and that is a huge opportunity for the company. “I am happy to note that many of your employees have started working from an office on a rotation basis. Please encourage more to work from the office. Collaborative working is fun. It is safe now to work from the office. There might have been some advantages of working from home but there is no substitute to working from offices,” said Ranjan.

Quadrant, headquartered in Redmond, was established in 2004 by Ram Paluri, Vamsi Reddy and Bhaskar Gangipamula. It expanded to India in 2017 and set up a Global Delivery Centre at Madhapur. It also has a presence in Chennai, Bengaluru and Warangal. It currently has 3,000 people at all centres and about half of them work in India. It plans to add 800 people in India. Its Warangal centre are getting ready and will be functional by March end.

TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Dr Shanta Thoutham, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, IT Investments CEO Vijay Rangineni and others were present.