Hyderabad: Two buses gutted in Dilsukhnagar TSRTC depot

The fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to some issues in batteries . However the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Hyderabad: Two buses parked at Dilsukhnagar bus depot were completely gutted down while a bus was partially damaged in a fire on Sunday night.
The depot security personnel on noticing the fire tried to douse it with available resources and also alerted the fire department.
Fire fighters from Malakpet fire station reached the spot and later doused the flames completely.
