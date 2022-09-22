Hyderabad: Two day conference of SIO on Thursday, Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

During the activities of the conference, competitions will be organized to develop the skills of students and youth. During the activities of the conference, competitions will be organized to develop the skills of students and youth.

Hyderabad: Students Islamic Organization (SIO) of India launched its two day State conference on Thursday.

The first day of the conference has an expo of models, crafts and charts portraying issues and solutions pertaining to subjects like society, politics, educational, morality and spirituality. It also had professional and interactive sessions in which students will be guided by experts and academicians.

The second day of the conference will have public sessions in which prominent speakers share their views on issues in different sessions throughout the day. During the activities of the conference, competitions will be organized to develop the skills of students and youth. These competitions are held in various educational institutions of Hyderabad, a press release said