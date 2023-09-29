RPO Hyderabad organises cleanliness drive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad is organising a cleanliness drive in and around RPO, Hyderabad, building premises on Sunday as part of Government of India’s Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign.

In this drive, all officials of Regional Passport Office, Protector of Emigrants Office and MEA Branch Secretariat and general public would be taking part from 10 am. The RPO, Hyderabad in a statement requested citizens to join the drive at 9.30 am on Sunday at its Secunderabad office premises near Prashant Theatre for Shramdaan.