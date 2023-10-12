| Hyderabad Regional Passport Office To Hold Special Drives At Five Psks

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office to hold special drives at five PSKs

The drives will be held at PSKs Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. It will also be conducted at POPSKs Bhongir, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda and Warangal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, is holding special drives at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and seven Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Saturday.

The drives will be held at PSKs Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. It will also be conducted at POPSKs Bhongir, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Nalgonda and Warangal.

Appointments will be released shortly on the website https://www.passportindia.gov.in/and applicants can book the same.