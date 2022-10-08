Hyderabad: Two held for lorry theft

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police solved the lorry theft case which was reported last week and arrested two persons in connection with the case on Saturday. The lorry worth Rs.8 lakh was recovered.

The arrested persons are N.Mallesh and M.Srinu, both daily wage workers from Dundigal. Police said the duo, who are close friends had taken to crime for easy money, and were earlier involved in thefts, vehicle thefts and burglaries.

On the night of October 1, the duo noticed the lorry parked in an isolated area and drove it away. The Miyapur police booked a case and with the help of the footage from the surveillance cameras, identified and nabbed them.