Six arrested in Police Command and Control Centre theft case

Hyderabad: Six persons allegedly involved in the theft of copper wire bundles from the Command and Control Centre of the State Police at Banjara Hills were arrested on Wednesday. The police recovered 38 bundles of copper wire, each weighing around 100 kilograms from them.

The arrested persons were Sonu Khan, 34, an ambulance driver and native of Gwalior, Sourab Biswas, 24, a security guard from Assam, Bikash Ranjan Behera, 19, and a security supervisor from Odisha. Three others, Jangam Suresh, 49, Avula Raju Mallesh and Mohd Abid Hussain, 42, of Hyderabad, were held for purchasing the stolen copper bundles. One person, Shanker Kumar, who is the store in-charge, was absconding.

Banjara Hills Inspector K Nageshwar Rao said from April 21 onwards, Sonu Khan had started taking the copper bundles kept in the store room and was selling it to Suresh, Mallesh and Hussain. He later shared the amount received from the traders with Biswas, Ranjan and Shanker.

“The construction company management had kept the ambulance at the site to handle any emergency. Sonu is working with the company for the last four years and befriended the security guards and the store incharge and they decided to steal the property. The theft came to light recently when the contractor noticed the copper bundles missing and lodged a complaint,” he said.

