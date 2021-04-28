Hyderabad: Two held for Remdesivir vials in black market

The arrested persons were K.Anjan Kumar (29), a private employee from Aler in Yadadri-Bhongir district and K.Bhaskar Rao (39), a medical shop owner from Nacharam.

By | Published: 2:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team along with the Medipally police caught two persons on charges of selling Remdesivir injection vials in the black market on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were K.Anjan Kumar (29), a private employee from Aler in Yadadri-Bhongir district and K.Bhaskar Rao (39), a medical shop owner from Nacharam. According to the police, following a tip-off that some persons were blackmarketing Remdesivir vials at higher prices to customers at Medilife Medical and General Stores, Annapurna colony, Boduppal, the police team reached the spot and caught them.

Further investigation revealed that they procured the injections from a dealer in Koti at Rs 3,490 per vial and were selling the same at Rs 28,000 each.

Two vials of the injection were seized from them.

