Hyderabad: Two killed in road accident at Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Dundigal on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victims Yuvaraj and Naidu were on a bike when the rider lost control and rammed into the road divider.

Both the persons fell on the road and sustained injuries and died.

The police on receiving information reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination to hospital. A case is registered.

The police suspect that the victims were driving the bike at a high speed and lost control over it leading to the incident.