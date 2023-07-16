Hyderabad: Woman ends life due to harassment by husband, in-laws at Saroornagar

On Sunday morning, the woman allegedly jumped from the third floor of the residential building and died, said Saroornagar SI K Srinivasulu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A housewife has died by suicide at Saroornagar on Sunday. The victim Amrit Kaur Lohiya (28) was married to Balvinder Singh, in 2021 and the couple had a son.

According to the police, the housewife took the extreme measure allegedly due to harassment of her husband and in-laws over additional dowry. As a result of the harassment, for the last few months, Amrit was staying with her parents at Janaki Enclave, Saroornagar.

The woman’s family members told the police that since last few months, the husband and his family members went to Mumbai and were staying there. On a few instances, they allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Amrit to start some business. To pressurize the woman, the in-laws and husband were not responding to her phone calls.

“On Sunday morning, the woman allegedly jumped from the third floor of the residential building and died. We suspect she slipped into depression over the family issues and ended her life,” said Saroornagar sub inspector, K Srinivasulu.

On information the Saroornagar police registered a case and investigating.

Also Read KTR comes to rescue of accident victims in Medak