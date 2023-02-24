Hyderabad: Two major awards for BioAsia event

Hyderabad: There will be two major awards that are given as part of the BioAsia event. These are the Genome Valley Excellence Award, which will be presented on the first day of the event on Friday, and the FABA Special Award.

Genome Valley Excellence Award

The Genome Valley Excellence Award was introduced to recognise and honour eminent individuals and organisations for their exceptional contributions to Life Sciences Research & Public Health. The ‘Genome Valley Excellency Award’ was instituted during the first BioAsia event in 2004 and is being continued in every edition. The recipients of the Genome Valley Excellence Award include Dr Drew Weissman, TIME Magazine 2021 ‘Heroes of the Year’, and Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA in 2022, Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in 2021, Dr Carl June, CAR-T Cell Therapy Pioneer, in 2020, and Dr Don Cleveland, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, University of California in 2019, to mention a few.

FABA Special Award

The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) is a non-profit society which represents 20 Asian countries with a common interest in promoting human health through advances in Biotechnology. In order to recognise and honour eminent personalities for their longtime contributions to Biotechnology and Life Sciences sector, FABA instituted the ‘FABA Special Award’ in BioAsia 2010. Recipients of the FABA Special Award include BP Acharya, Advisor, Former ICMR-National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research in 2022,

Dr Balram Bhargava, Former Secretary of Government of India, in 2021, Dr BS Bajaj, Secretary-General Emeritus, FABA (Lifetime Achievement Award) in 2019, Prof Premkumar Reddy, Founder, Onconova Therapeutics AND Director, Experimental Cancer Therapeutics Institute, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, in 2018 and Dr Patrick Vallance, president R&D, GlaxoSmithKline, UK, in 2017, just to mention a few.