Hyderabad: Two members of attention diversion gang held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Two members of an interstate attention diversion gang from Bihar involved in 10 cases in the city were arrested by the Asifnagar police here on Friday. Officials recovered cash of Rs.2.5 lakh, 115 ATM cards, mobile phones and a swiping machine from them.

The arrested persons are Attaualla Khan alias Danish (28) and Surendra Kumar (33), both from Gaya in Bihar. The absconding person is Biru Pandey, also from Bihar. They were involved in cases in Asifnagar, Humayunnagar, Saifabad, Sultan Bazaar and Mirchowk.

Police said the duo came to the city and took shelter in a hotel in Secunderabad and committed offences. They picked up ATM cards of various banks which were forgotten by customers and used them.

“They tampered the ATM cash dispensing machine by inserting the ATM card which has glue applied on the chip into the slot. It will distort the functioning of the machine for next few transactions. They will then target elderly and illiterate persons and swap their debit cards with those of the customers and siphon off the money,” said an official.

The suspects were identified with the help of surveillance cameras at the spot and nabbed.