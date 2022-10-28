Punjagutta police seize unaccounted cash of Rs. 70 lakh

Published: Updated On - 10:29 AM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police caught two persons carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs. 70 lakh at Dwarakapuri Colony on Thursday night.

Police said the car in which the duo – P. Kishan Rao, an assistant professor, and Vemula Vamshi were traveling was stopped during a routine checking and the cash was found stacked in bags.

When questioned about the source of money and other details, they did not give any satisfactory answers and failed to produce proper documents or supportive evidence.

Further enquiries revealed that Kishan Rao, a native of Huzurabad and working as Assistant Professor at Nizam College as Commerce Faculty, earlier worked as ABVP Abids Zone In- charge.

He confessed to having collected the unaccounted cash from one Madhu, a resident of Banjara Hills, who is currently absconding.

The cash and car were seized.

The Punjagutta police are investigating.