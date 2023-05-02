Hyderabad: Two persons found murdered at Chandrayangutta

Two persons were found murdered at separate places at Chandrayangutta, the police said on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were found murdered at separate places at Chandrayangutta, the police said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a man aged around 35 years and whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found lying near a truck at Keshavigiri on Friday by some local people who informed the police about it. On examining the body, the police noticed that there were stab injuries on the neck and head.

In the other case, the body of a woman was found near Royal car decors at Hashamabad on Friday. The woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was murdered by some persons with a knife.

“In both the cases there are stab injuries on the bodies. As of now, we cannot say if both murders are connected or not. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the persons and making efforts to nab the assailants,” said an official of Chandrayangutta police station. The police registered two cases and are investigating.