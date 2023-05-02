Hyderabad: HMDA demolishes illegal constructions in Jawahar Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday demolished three houses, five basements and electricity poles in Jawahar Nagar. These encroachments were found to have been raised in the HMDA land spread over 3,000 square yards under in various survey numbers in Jawahar Nagar.

The HMDA’s Estate Wing along with the police demolished the illegal constructions by deploying heavy machinery. The officials also identified the encroachers and lodged a complaint at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station. A FIR has been booked on the encroachers, said HMDA in a press release.

These structures were demolished as a part of HMDA’s ongoing activity taken up to pull down all the encroachments in its jurisdiction. The HMDA had earlier asked persons who have encroached on their land to vacate it voluntarily and warned that, in addition to pulling down the entire structure, complaints will also be registered with the police.

Recently, in mid-April, a commercial establishment that was built on HMDA land in Tellapur Municipality and six under construction villas near Ibrahim Cheruvu were bulldozed.

“The activity of serving notices to stop the construction activity followed by demolition will continue and the Estate Wing is inspecting places to check for encroachments,” said a HMDA official.