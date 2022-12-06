Hyderabad: Two persons injured in LPG cylinder explosion

The police reached the spot and shifted them to a private hospital for treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:57 AM, Tue - 6 December 22

The police reached the spot and shifted them to a private hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Yellareddyguda in Ameerpet on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the incident occured when a man Narsimha (52) lit the gas stove to prepare tea. Due to the explosion Narsimha and his wife Nagalaxmi suffered burns.

The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and shifted them to a private hospital for treatment.

A clues team reached the spot to ascertain the exact reasons of explosion.