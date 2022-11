| Hyderabad Man Allegedly In Possession Of Firearm And Live Rounds Detained

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:42 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly was in possession of a firearm and live rounds, was caught by the police at Ameerpet in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Punjagutta police detained Sai Kumar and are interrogating him.