Hyderabad: Two students produced before court in Narsingi accident case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: In the accident that led to the death of a mother and her daughter while they were on a morning walk at Narsingi in the early hours of Tuesday, the Narsingi police arrested two students and produced them before the court.

The police had arrested Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri (19) and Abdul Rehaman (18), both students, after two women were killed when Quadri rammed a car into them at Bandlaguda Jagir road.

Quadri, a resident of Masab Tank was driving the car and was on way along with his four friends to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday when he reportedly lost control over the car due to high speed and rammed into four persons including Anuradha and Mamatha who died on the spot.

The police registered a case under various Sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act against Quadri, while Rehaman was booked for giving his car to Quadri who did not possess a driving license. Meanwhile, a team of traffic police officials visited the spot along with the Narsingi police and conducted an inspection.

The officials felt the car was going at a high speed and while negotiating a turn, the driver lost control. Officials on Tuesday had maintained that the car was going at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour.