| Hyderabad Three Morning Walkers Including Child Were Killed And Four Others Sustained Injuries

Hyderabad: Three morning walkers including child were killed as car goes berserk near Bandlaguda

According to the police, the victims among whom were a mother and child, were out for a morning walk when a car rammed into them at Bandlaguda road in the morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:50 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Three morning walkers including a child were killed and four others sustained injuries when a car rammed into them at Suncity Bandlaguda on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims among whom were a mother and child, were out for a morning walk when a car rammed into them at Bandlaguda road in the morning. The mother and child and the another woman died on the spot.

The driver of the car after the incident left the car and escaped from the spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The bodies of the three persons who died were shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

Eye witnesses told the police that the car was going at a high speed and the driver lost control over it and rammer into the pedestrians.

More details awaited.