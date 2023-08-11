Hyderabad: Unidentified woman’s charred body found in Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The charred body of an unidentified woman was found at an open plot near Sai Enclave in Shamshabad on city outskirts on Friday.

It is yet to be known if she was killed on the spot or elsewhere and the body disposed off here. Police sources said unidentified persons had poured petrol on her and set on fire. The body was beyond recognition.

The local residents panicked after seeing the body in a completely burnt condition and immediately informed the police.

The Shamshabad police examined the body and found it to be a married woman as she was wearing toe rings. The woman is said to be in mid thirties.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police have registered a case and are investigating.

The CCTV footage will be crucial in this investigation, police said.

It is learnt that the police have already detained two people in this case and are interrogating them. Four special teams have been formed to solve the case at the earliest.