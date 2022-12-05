Telangana: Charred body found near Sangareddy

A man was killed and his body set on fire at an isolated place on Kandi to Cheriyal road.

Sangareddy: A man was killed and his body set on fire at an isolated place on Kandi to Cheriyal road. Passers-by found the charred body and informed the Sangareddy Rural Police.

According to the police, the assailants appeared to have stabbed the man, aged between 25 and 30 years, since his intestines had come out. The body appeared to have been brought to the spot on a vehicle.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Government hospital, Sangareddy for postmortem.