Hyderabad: Upset over her poor performance in academics, teenage girl ends life

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:42 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenage girl from LB Nagar, who was reportedly upset over her poor performance in academics and attempted to die by suicide by consuming a bathroom cleaning agent last month, died while under treatment on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old girl, who was an intermediate student, was upset over her marks in the intermediate examinations. Apart from this, her EAMCET rank too was low. Police said she consumed the acidic substance in the last week of July in her house and was shifted to the hospital, where she died on Wednesday.

The LB Nagar police are investigating.