Hyderabad: Vanita Vikas NGO celebrates Women’s Day

Hyderabad: As part of International Women’s Day, Vanita Vikas, an NGO, organised celebrations at LB Nagar in the presence of its founder Mandadi Jyothi Reddy, who was honoured recently by the American Telugu Association.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers at the event discussed matters related to women’s strengths, abilities, health issues, problems faced in the society and how to overcome challenges in day to day life.

Sathya Sri, Gynaecologist, Anupama Reddy, academician, N Padma Reddy, president, Reddy Women Association and others were present.

