Creation of employment solution to curb cirme: Sangareddy SP

The police would make SSSC a key stakeholder in addressing issues such as women workers' safety, traffic management, cybercrime and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:11 PM

SP Chennuri Rupesh addressing a press conference in Sangareddy on Thursday

Sangareddy: Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh has called upon industrialists to create more employment for youth by setting up more number of industries to curb crime.

Addressing industrialists during a meeting of the Society for Sangareddy Security Council (SSSC), an NGO established by industrialists in Sangareddy to carry out various social activities, in Patancheru on Saturday, the SP said the police in Sangareddy had created a better environment by maintaining peace which would welcome more industrialists into the district.

He asked the SSSC to play a role also in containing industrial mishaps in the district. ASP Sanjeev Rao, Patancheru DSP Ravindar Reddy and representatives of industries were present.