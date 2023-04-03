Here’s where Hyderabadis enjoy street food by lake

Hyderabad: In the past few years, Hyderabad has grown by leaps and bounds in the F&B industry sector. That said, it is not just cafés and restaurants that have doubled in number, but also the street food zones in the city.

Compared to a few years ago, Hyderabad today has more places that serve as a hub for street food vendors. Multiple spots have come up around the city where vendors set up their stalls to serve customers lip-smacking food.

Another interesting trend is having these street food zones around the lakes. As the government set off on its mission to develop lakes and their surroundings, city dwellers are enjoying a walk by the lake followed by tasty treats.

Malkam Cheruvu

The recently revamped Malkam Cheruvu in the west end of the city is one such example. Apart from being surrounded by some of the most sought-after restaurants, it has a mini street food lane where one can find kebabs, bamboo chicken biryani, ice cream, and other such food items.

The lake also has a park that houses various mini rides and swings for children, apart from a walking track. The best times to visit are in the evening and at night.

Durgam Cheruvu

After taking a ride over the famous cable bridge, one can head towards the lake and its surrounding area that has a number of food trucks parked. Here, you will find everything from dosa, punugulu, and other famous south Indian tiffins. Dosa Gaadi is a recommended food truck.

At this lake, you can also enjoy speed boating and paddle boating. Wait till the sun sets to watch the spectacular lights of the cable bridge.

Khajaguda Lake

Till a few years ago, Khajaguda was a spot for hiking and sunrises. But today, every evening the area around the lake turns into a vibrant street food paradise.

Watching the sunset, visitors of this lake now also have the option to enjoy street food as several vendors flock to the area every evening. From pizza and momos to burgers and ice cream, the options here are plenty.

While the OG Hussain Sagar will still be the go-to place for many where one can enjoy the classic street-style bhel, these places that have come up in recent years are also gaining traction day by day.