Hyderabad: Video of biryani bhagona washing away amidst rains goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lashed the city of Hyderabad on Friday, routine life was thrown out of gear in several places. Traffic jams and flooding in low-lying areas were two of the main reasons why people were vexed when returning home in the evening. Amidst all this, there was another scenario that occurred in Hyderabad’s Old City that left netizens in splits.

A video of a ‘biryani bhagona’ being washed away from a restaurant went viral on Twitter. “Latest and fastest home delivery!” wrote netizens as they shared the video. It looks like the incident occurred at the Adiba Hotel at Shastripuram Main Rd at Nawab Saheb Kunta. “The floating biryani,” commented a Twitter user under the viral video.

“Dum biryani ki aisi ki taisi… new hit is Tairti Biryani (sic),” joked a netizen. “Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order,” commented another person.

Watch the video here:

Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022