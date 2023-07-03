Hyderabad: Visista Gold and Diamonds launches its flagship store at Jubilee Hills

The new store, which was inaugurated Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu, promises to be a unique shopping experience

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Visista Gold and Diamonds Exclusive Jewellery Store, the noted premium jewellery brand has opened its flagship store at Road No.36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday.

The new store, which was inaugurated Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu, promises to be a unique shopping experience. The store has an exquisite collection of gold and diamond jewellery for women and men, including diamond necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more. The store’s design is elegant and sophisticated, with a modern touch, providing a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for customers to shop, the press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Manchu said, “It is a great honour to be associated with Visista Gold and Diamonds Jewellery and launch their biggest store in the Hyderabad. The thing I like most about Visista is that they have choices which vary from traditional to modern designs.”

The CEO and Director of Visista, Sindhuja said “We are thrilled to be opening our flagship store in Jubilee Hills”.

We have been working hard to curate a stunning collection of jewellery that combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, and we can’t wait to share it with our customers, Managing Directors (MDs), Sumanth Vaishnavi, Srinivas Rao, Directors, Ravi Kumar, Ritesh and Narshima Rao of Visista Jewellery, said.

The jewellery at Visista Jewellery is made with the highest quality materials and exquisite attention to detail. Every piece is crafted to perfection by skilled artisans who have a passion for creating unique and elegant designs and the store will also offer custom jewellery design services, allowing customers to create their own unique pieces, the press release added.

Also Read Hyderabad has a London Bridge!