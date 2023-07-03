Hyderabad has a London Bridge!

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The London Bridge in Hyderabad! Many might not have heard about it, but there is a small bridge, named ‘London Bridge’ at Hafeznagar in Yakutpura of the old city.

The small bridge running over a nala is a well-known structure in these parts of the city. Scores of families link their residential addresses to the bridge. Ask anyone in Yakutpura about the London Bridge, and they will guide you to the spot.

How the bridge got its name is an interesting story. During the 2020 deluge, several small bridges over the big nala connecting residential areas in Chandrayangutta, Lalithabagh, Chatrinaka, Yakutpura, Dabeerpura and Azampura were damaged or washed away.

“At Hafeznagar in Yakutpura, there were two bridges. One FoB and the other small bridge on which two-wheelers could pass through. When estimates for reconstruction and repairs were being prepared, officials asked the local people the name of the bridge and after discussing it, the locals named it ‘London Bridge’. Thus, the bridge got its name,” Rein Bazaar GHMC Corporator Mohd Wasayuddin says.

Mohd Baqer, 60, a local resident, who is into footwear making, has another story. “Youngsters used to hang around the bridge till late at night. When their friends enquired about their whereabouts, they would say, ‘We are at London Bridge’. What started as a fun reference became the name of the bridge,” he recalls.

Farzana Begum says whenever a relative, acquaintance or delivery boy asks for a residential address, people tell them to ask for ‘London Bridge’. “It is a popular landmark reference now,” she says.

The GHMC recently undertook works for murals on the retaining walls of the bridge. Interestingly, on request of the local people, they had the mural of London Bridge on the entire length of the retaining wall.