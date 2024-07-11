Hyderabad: Sundeep Kishan-owned Vivaha Bhojanambu clarifies food safety violations

Restaurant says photos circulating on social media are not of its kitchen

11 July 2024

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the recent food safety inspections conducted at their Secunderabad branch, actor Sundeep Kishan-owned Vivaha Bhojanambu, through a statement, reaffirmed their high safety standards and assured to address the issues flagged by food safety officials.

On Monday, authorities inspected the restaurant and discarded a 25-kg chittimutyalu rice bag with a best-before date of 2022 and 500 grams of coconut grates found with synthetic food colours.

Improper labeling of food articles, uncovered dustbins and water stagnation in the kitchen drains were also found. Moreover, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for the bubble water were not available.

Reacting to this, the restaurant said the rice was just a sealed sample and not intended to be used. “Many of the pictures circulating on social media are not of our kitchen,” the restaurant said, adding that they do not use any taste enhancers or food colours.

Regarding the water stagnation, the statement said the picture of stagnant water was taken when the staff was cleaning utensils after the peak lunch hour and that the water was flowing towards the drain outlet.

“The officials identified very few minor issues unrelated to cooking and safety, which we are addressing promptly. We assure our patrons that Vivaha Bhojanambu does not compromise on and remains committed to upholding the highest food safety and quality standards,” read the statement.