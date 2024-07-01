Kukatpally zone under food safety scanner

The latest on the list of inspections in this area are Jampanas Vaarahi Hotel and Shree Raghavendra Bhavan where officials found grave violations concerning hygiene.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 04:12 PM

Hyderabad: For the past few days the task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana seems to have locked their eyes on the eateries and hostels in the Kukatpally zone. Authorities uncovered various violations, from chicken remains discarded carelessly to insects in storage areas.

At Vaarahi Hotel, the frozen chicken was not stored at an appropriate temperature and the kitchen did not have insect-proof screens. The secondary kitchen area was entirely in the open. Food handlers were found without headgear, gloves, and aprons. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records for the premises were also unavailable.

The other food business was found operating with an expired license and multiple products were discarded here. Along with two packets of papad, 10 kgs of flour were disposed of as their best before the date had passed. The kitchen area was unhygienic with water stagnation.

Sri Lakshmi Grand Udipi Hotel in Balanagar was also inspected and found to be operating without a valid license. In an untidy room with cobwebs above the kitchen premises, rotten vegetables were also discarded.