Telangana: 387 hostels inspected for food safety violations

Food Safety teams, along with 'Food Safety on Wheels' vehicles, have conducted these checks at both private and government hostels across the state of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 01:31 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A total of 387 hostels have been inspected and notices were issued based on the food safety violations in the past two months.

As majority of the hostels were found to be operating without the required FSSAI license/registration, Food Safety Department has directed hostel operators to obtain licenses and adhere to the FSSAI rules and regulations.

Further, unhygienic practices in food preparation and storage were noticed.

“The concerned FBOs have been made aware of the statutory requirement of FSS Act, 2006 and instructed to apply for licenses immediately. Good practices in food preparation and storage, along with mandatory procedures as per the FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011 have been informed to the FBOs” reads a tweet put out by the department.

For FoSTaC training and any guidance related to the FSS Act, one may contact the concerned food safety officer.