Hyderabad: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar unveils commemorative postal cover honouring Justice Konda

He arrived at Begumpet Aiprot in Hyderabad with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, released a postal special cover to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy on Wednesday at AV College, Gagan Mahal, Hyderabad.

Late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and Governor of Maharashtra.

The postal special cover released in honour of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for, says Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Chairman, Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, Hyderabad.

The program was presided over by Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana, PVS Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana, Hyderabad Circle, and others were present.

