T’gana CS Santhi Kumari directs officials to make arrangements for VP’s visit

During the meeting, she emphasised the need for close coordination among officials to ensure a smooth and effective visit by the Vice-President.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on December 27. Chief Secretary of Telangana, A Santhi Kumari, directed officials on Saturday to make comprehensive arrangements for the VP’s visit.

Santhi Kumari presided over a coordination review meeting with senior officials from various departments including police, health, R&B, GHMC, Energy, and others.

During the meeting, she emphasised the need for close coordination among officials to ensure a smooth and effective visit by the Vice-President.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Secretary to the Government Rahul Bojja, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross, Health & Family Welfare Commissioner Christina Chongthu, R&B Secretary Srinivas Raju, CMD TSSPDCL Musharraf, and other officials attended the meeting.