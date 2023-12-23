Saturday, Dec 23, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Tgana Cs Santhi Kumari Directs Officials To Make Arrangements For Vps Visit

T’gana CS Santhi Kumari directs officials to make arrangements for VP’s visit

During the meeting, she emphasised the need for close coordination among officials to ensure a smooth and effective visit by the Vice-President.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sat - 23 December 23
T’gana CS Santhi Kumari directs officials to make arrangements for VP’s visit

Hyderabad: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on December 27. Chief Secretary of Telangana, A Santhi Kumari, directed officials on Saturday to make comprehensive arrangements for the VP’s visit.

Santhi Kumari presided over a coordination review meeting with senior officials from various departments including police, health, R&B, GHMC, Energy, and others.

During the meeting, she emphasised the need for close coordination among officials to ensure a smooth and effective visit by the Vice-President.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Secretary to the Government Rahul Bojja, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross, Health & Family Welfare Commissioner Christina Chongthu, R&B Secretary Srinivas Raju, CMD TSSPDCL Musharraf, and other officials attended the meeting.

Related News

Latest News