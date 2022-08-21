| Hyderabad Wakes Up To Morning Ragas On Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:36 AM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations organised 75 music concerts/morning ragas at 75 parks in the city on Sunday morning.

The programme was free of cost for people and was held from 7 am to 8 am.

Melkote Park in Narayanguda, Herbal Garden in Jubliee Hills Road number 10, Alakapuri park in Saroornagar, Imliban Par, Indira Park, Chacha Nehru Park and Shilpa Park were some among the 75 lung spaces where the music concerts were held.

Artists showcased their talent with classical instruments including veena, violin mridangam, sitar, Carnatic classical guitar, Carnatic keyboard, mandolin, flute, nadaswaram and shehnai.