Hyderabad wakes up to pleasant weather on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After the rainy and gloomy weather during the last one week, and with a few spells of drizzle at isolated parts of the city on Friday, denizens woke up to a sunny and windy, albeit pleasant weather prevailing on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has said the city would experience similar weather, accompanied with moderate thundershowers for the next two days.

According to IMD, the city has recorded maximum temperature at 28 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 22 degree C with relative humidity 85 per cent recorded at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, rains continued to lash at isolated places in several districts of Telangana on Saturday, including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Jayshankar Bhupalapally, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Medak, Mulugu, and Rajanna Siricilla.

According to IMD, the State will see no respite from the rains for the coming three days. Red, orange and yellow alerts have also been issued to the districts indicating extremely heavy, very heavy and heavy rainfalls respectively.

For Sunday, an orange alert is issued in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal,Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal(Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts.