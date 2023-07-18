Hyderabad weather forecast: Moderate rainfall expected, heavy showers in these districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:57 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has released its rainfall forecast for Tuesday, covering the period from 8:30 am of July 18 to 8:30 am of July 19. The forecast indicates varying rainfall patterns across different regions of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

According to the TSDPS, several districts in Telangana are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These districts include Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions as the heavy rainfall may result in localised flooding and waterlogging.

Moderate rainfall is predicted in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Karimnagar districts. While the intensity of rainfall in these regions is expected to be lower than in the aforementioned districts, residents should remain cautious to avoid any inconvenience or disruption caused by the weather conditions

Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Khammam districts are predicted to receive light rainfall during the specified period.