IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana on Thursday, Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad on Monday issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning at several districts in Telangana on Thursday and Friday. While Hyderabad and its surrounding regions can expect moderate to heavy rain, almost all the districts in the northern parts of Telangana are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the coming few days, the IMD, Hyderabad in its forecast on Monday said.

In the coming 48-hours, the IMD Hyderabad forecast has also indicated that almost all the districts of Telangana including Hyderabad will receive heavy rains. The northern districts of Telangana including Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

Apart from heavy downpour, the Met Centre has said that several places in the State including Hyderabad will also experience thunderstorms, lightening and hailstorms.

“People are advised to take shelter in pukka structures and avoid taking shelter under trees. Farming need to temporarily follow alerts and operations may be done during this period Do not take shelter under trees and particularly under isolated tree as these conduct electricity,” the advisory from IMD-Hyderabad on Monday said.

Meanwhile on Monday evening, due to a low pressure area, rains intensified in north Telangana including Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally and Mulugu on Monday. Several other districts including Sircilla, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Bhupalapally districts also reported intermittent showers. Barring a few sporadic showers, weather in Hyderabad has remained overcast with no rains on Monday.

