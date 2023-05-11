Hyderabad weather: Intense rainfall expected in parts of city

The Hyderabad weather department has issued a warning for isolated intense spells in parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: The weather department has issued a warning for isolated intense spells in parts of Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon.

According to the latest forecast, the western and northern parts including areas like Miyapur, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and Serilingampally are likely to witness cloudy skies with good chances of intense rain spells.

The weathermen have attributed these intense spells to the remnant moisture in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the average maximum temperature is likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday.