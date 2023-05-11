Andhra Pradesh coasts get relief from Cyclone Mocha

From Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone will move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar with sustained wind speeds of 110–120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:39 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Representative pic.

Andhra Pradesh: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said Cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal will not impact Odisha or Andhra Pradesh coasts. The cyclone will move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar with sustained wind speeds of 110–120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph.

“As if now IMD has not issued any kind if warning for Odisha regarding wind or rainfall,” said IMD official Mohapatra.

He also said that it will be very rough in the deep seas and asked to suspend all types of small boats and fishing operations in the southeast and central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea until Sunday.

A deep depression has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal as a result of the depression moving west-northwestward. IMD predicts that the system will most likely move northwestward before turning north-northwestward and gradually strengthening into a cyclonic storm over the same area this evening.