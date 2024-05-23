Hyderabad weekend guide: Celebrating creativity and sustainability

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 23 May 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for a series of exciting events this weekend, offering a diverse range of experiences from fashion and art to music and wellness. Here’s a roundup of what’s happening around the city.

TELUGU INDIE

Witness the flourishing indie music scene in Hyderabad featuring renowned artists including Damini Bhatla, known for her soulful voice, Shriram Alluri, an indie rock sensation, and Manmohan Raj, recognised for his experimental sounds.

WHEN: May 26, 8 pm onwards, WHERE: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills, REGISTRATIONS: Contact 6300917294.

PUPPY PLAY DATE

A cozy gathering where pet lovers, kids, and adults enjoy quality time with their furry friends. The workshop offers joyful interactions, therapeutic benefits, and helps overcome dog-related anxieties, ending with a heartfelt appreciation for canine companionship.

WHEN: May 25, 4 pm onwards, WHERE: Soul Magic, Janapriya Nile Valley, PJR Enclave, Chandanagar, REGISTRATIONS: Available at Book My Show.

THRIFT GULLY

Thrift Gully is a vibrant celebration of sustainable fashion, featuring backyard sales, indie labels, flea markets, ramp walks, live music, styling booths, old clothes donations, wildflower booths, and creative workshops. The event is a fusion of art and creativity in fashion as every piece has a story of its own.

WHEN: May 26, 3 pm to 9 pm, WHERE: Panchatantra, Begumpet, REGISTRATIONS: Available at Paytm Insider.

MAYANK PARAKH STAND-UP

In his brand new show, the actor and stand-up comic talks about his experience being an actor, stories from his film shoots with various actors and what happens behind the camera. It’s his journey from watching films to acting in films, and a few other day-to-day funny stories.

WHEN: May 25, 7.30 pm onwards, WHERE: Tease, Vivanta, Begumpet ,REGISTRATIONS: Available at Book My Show.

WORLD MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY

Celebrating World Menstrual Hygiene Day, indulge in themes that explore periods, sexual reproductive health, body positivity, sexuality, and gender. Organised by the Youngistaan Foundation, the event is a celebration featuring storytelling, poetry, stand-up comedy, live music, open mic sessions, dialogues, a period party, and networking.

WHEN: May 26, 4.30 pm onwards, WHERE: Navika Café & Studio, Jubilee Hills, REGISTRATIONS:

Register at https://tinyurl.com/YFOpenMic