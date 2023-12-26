Make your New Year’s Eve a night to remember with these events in Hyderabad

From glitzy gala dinners to spectacular events, the city is gearing up for a night of revelry and merriment.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 10:59 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

As the year draws to a close, Hyderabad is brimming with anticipation for the grand celebrations that await on New Year's Eve. From glitzy gala dinners to spectacular events, the city is gearing up for a night of revelry and merriment.

Streets of Hyderabad are getting adorned with twinkling lights, shops, and malls are all decked up, and the air is filled with the aroma of freshly baked cakes and bakeries, creating an enchanting atmosphere that encapsulates the essence of Hyderabad’s New Year celebrations.

Coming to the party scene, there is something to suit the taste of families, friends, and solo revellers as the city comes alive with the promise of a night filled with joy, laughter, and the anticipation of a new beginning. If you still have no plans for the eve, here are some of the most exciting New Year’s Eve parties that are set to make this transition into the New Year truly remarkable.

The Prism Circus 3.0

Prism Club and Kitchen presents NYE 2024 – The Prism Circus 3.0. Boasting two stages with a star-studded line-up featuring Sevenn, Ali Merchant, DJ Kawal, and others, the circus- themed décor will transport attendees into a world of wonder. Packages include a female package at Rs 2,499 (inclusive of entry, unlimited selected alcohol, mocktails, cocktails, and starters), a male package at Rs 4,999, and a couple’s package at Rs 6,499.

Luxe Celebration

Kicking off the festivities is the OMG PRO New Year’s Eve ’24: The Luxe Celebration at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. Starting at 7 pm, this event features a live performance by the band Capricio, beats by DJ Prithvi Iai, a laser man show, and more. General tickets for this event start from Rs 999.

Supersonic White Night

VH1 Supersonic presents the White Night NYE at Boulder Hills, Gachibowli. An all-white affair with international artistes, Something Fishy and Romeo Blanco, this event requires attendees to dress in allwhite attire. Passes for this soiree start from Rs 1,499.

Synapsis at District 150

District 150 is hosting Synapsis – New Year 2024, a captivating combo of live bands, DJ sets, and stand-up comedy. With passes starting at Rs 1,999, this event ensures a diverse range of entertainment to suit every reveller’s preference. Heart Cup Coffee’s dive into musical treasure Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet, is hosting its New Year 2024 party featuring performances by Threeory band and Bemet. Passes for this musical journey start from Rs 2,999, offering unlimited alcohol and selected starters. These New Year’s Eve parties are poised to make Hyderabad’s transition into 2024 spectacular. Get ready to bid farewell to 2023 in style!