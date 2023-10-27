Hyderabad welcomes first-ever Japanese Film festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Here’s an opportunity for movie buffs in Hyderabad to embark on a cinematic journey to Japan as the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is all set to immerse audiences in the rich culture of Japan starting from November 2nd.

This marks the first time the JFF is coming to Hyderabad.

The JFF will begin on November 2 and continue upto November 5.

Over the course of this four-day film festival, a total of 11 popular Japanese movies will be screened at PVR Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta.

Booking for these 11 movies is now open and the price of the tickets starts at Rs 119. Movie enthusiasts can grab their tickets through PVR INOX, and BookMyShow’s website and app.

Here’s the schedule:

November 2:

‘Monster’ (6:45 pm)

November 3:

‘Anime Supremacy!’ (5:00 pm),

‘Intolerance’ (7:45 pm)

November 4:

‘Detective Conan the Movie: The Last Wizard of the Century’ (11:00 am)

‘Detective Conan: Episode – One’,

‘A Man’ (3:30 pm),

‘We Made a Beautiful Bouquet’ (6: 15 pm)

November 5:

‘Lupin the 3rd: The Castlle of Cagliostro’ (11:30 am)

‘Father of the Milky Way Railroad’ (1:45 pm)

‘Detective Coanan the Movie: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital’ (4:30 pm)

‘Mondays: See you this week!’ (7:00 pm)

Note: All these movies will be screened without intermissions