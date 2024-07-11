Hyderabad: When will Gopanpally flyover be open to public?

Despite multiple requests from the residents, the authorities seem to be deliberating on an inauguration date.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 07:57 PM

After the flyover was constructed, it was expected to be inaugurated after the Lok Sabha elections in June, once the poll code was lifted. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs. 18 crore, the Gopanpally flyover which has been completed for weeks now is yet to be opened to the public. Despite multiple requests from the residents, the authorities seem to be deliberating on an inauguration date.

Starting from Gopanpally Junction, the facility has two exit ramps – one near the back gate of the University of Hyderabad towards Nallagandla, and the other towards Tellapur. With an uptick in development in these areas due to their proximity to the IT hub, this 0.5 km one-way overpass was constructed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to cater to the growing vehicular traffic.

After the flyover was constructed, it was expected to be inaugurated after the Lok Sabha elections in June, once the poll code was lifted.

“We are into July month now and the Gopanpally flyover is still waiting to be opened for public. Anyone knows why? #Hyderabad #Telangana #Roads (sic),” tweeted RTI activist Vijay Ivaturi who has been campaigning for the flyover and substandard roads in the area for years.

With lane markings, streetlights, signboards, and other facilities, the flyover seems to be fully equipped. However, it is blocked with barricades.

“The flyover is complete, and we have sent a list of projects that have to be inaugurated to the CMO. It will be opened to the public shortly,” informs a senior official from the R&B department.