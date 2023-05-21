Hyderabad: Whitathon run held to raise awareness on eye cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: Over 2,500 runners, fitness enthusiasts and personnel from armed forces participated in Whitathon, the annual running event organized by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) to raise awareness and funds for treatment of retinoblastoma eye cancer among children, at University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Sunday.

The winners in the 10K run include Yankey Dukpa (women), Anand (Men) and in 5K event, Pinki Kumari and Mod Younus in women and men’s category respectively.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, Ocular Oncologist and Head, Operation Eyesight Universal Institute for Eye Cancer, LVPEI, Dr Swathi Kalki, Executive Chair, LVPEI, Dr Prashant Garg, senior oncologist, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, doctors, paramedics, nurses, volunteers from different NGOs participated in Whitathon.