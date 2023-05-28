Hyderabad witnesses scattered rains with thunderstorms despite intense heat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Despite waking up to a scorching hot Sunday, city dwellers witnessed scattered rains with thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, the intermittent rains only provided little reprieve before the blistering sun reappeared.

Scattered rains along with strong thunderstorms greeted the city in areas including Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Yosufguda, Madhura Nagar, Tolichowki, Vanasthalipuram, and other locations.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), CMTC Premises and Venkateshwara colony in Banjara Hills recorded 9mm and 7.8 mm of rainfall respectively.

While the temperature in the city for the next three days is likely to be around 38 to 41 degree Celsius, light to moderate rains at isolated places are also expected, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad.

Yellow alert issued for Telangana

Several districts including Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri Bhongir, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, and others saw a few scattered rains on Sunday.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in isolated places in Telangana over the next three days. A yellow alert indicating the same has been issued to the entire State. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana,” it read.

Despite the predicted rains, the maximum temperature in the state are expected to hover between 39 to 45 degree Celsius.

Sunday- Maximum temperatures (in degree Celsius)

GHMC

Serilingampally – 41.6

Saroornagar – 40.4

Musheerabad – 40.2

Charminar – 39.9

Himayatnagar – 39.9

State

Nidamanur, Nalgonda – 46.1

Damaracherla, Nalgonda – 45.6

Bayyaram, Mahabubabad – 45.5

Jammikunta, Karimnagar – 45.5

Tadvai, Mulugu – 45.2