Hyderabad: Actor Sharwanand injured in road accident

Sharwanand himself came out of the car and was shifted to hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Sharwanand sustained injuries when his Range Rover car reportedly ran into a road divider at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m at Film Nagar road. The actor himself came out of the car and was shifted to hospital.

The accident happened as the actor lost control over the car and rammed into the divider.

The police reached the spot and seized the car.