Hyderabad witnesses second-highest rainfall in March

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:06 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been drenched with summer downpour on Thursday, receiving the highest rainfall of 31.7 mm during March in eight years.

As the skies opened up and poured relentlessly, the city embraced the much-needed showers, with people rushing out of their homes to enjoy the cool breeze and pleasant weather.

The last time Hyderabad witnessed such rains was back in 2014 when the city received a record 38.4 mm of rainfall on March 5. In 2015, the city had recorded 18.77 mm rainfall, which was a mere drizzle in comparison to Thursday’s downpour.

The Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has forecasted that the city is expected to receive more rainfall over the weekend due to a western disturbance, which will bring in massive thunderstorms and hailstorms.

The IMD has also warned that the rainfall may cause traffic snarls and water logging in some areas of the city. Hence, the citizens have been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless necessary.

As the weather forecast predicts more rains in the coming days, the city authorities have also sprung into action, taking necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents due to the downpour.