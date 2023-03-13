Summer rains: IMD-H issues yellow alert for 18 districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied with lightning for three days between Wednesday and Friday.

The districts on the alert include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar.

The weather conditions are likely to persist for at least three days, and residents of these districts have been advised to take necessary precautions, IMD forecast said.

The IMD has also warned of lightning strikes during the thundershowers, which could cause damage to crops. The department has advised farmers to take necessary measures to protect their crops and livestock from the rains.

In Hyderabad, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of rains from Friday.

The city has been experiencing a dry spell for the past few months, and the expected rainfall could bring some relief to the residents.