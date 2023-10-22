Hyderabad: Woman arrested for killing her husband

The victim Chinnapga Chinna Ramulu (35), a lorry driver was married to Chinnapga Keshamma alias Maheshwari (32). The couple, both natives of Wanaparthy with two children, was residing at Almasguda, Meerpet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police arrested three persons including a woman for allegedly murdering a man on Friday night.

According to the police, Keshamma was in an illicit relationship with her cousin Manchala Ramu (36) for a long time. Ramulu came to know about this relationship and threatened both of them with dire consequences.

Ramu and Keshamma planned to kill Ramulu and sought help of Tellapogu Doolaiah (34), a friend of Ramu.

“As per their plan, Keshamma left for her native place on Monday and Ramulu was staying alone at the house. Friday night, on getting an opportunity, Ramu and Doolaiah entered into the house and hacked Ramulu to death with an axe,” DCP L. B Nagar, B Sai Sri, said.

The police arrested Keshamma, Doolaiah and Ramu. All the three were produced before the court and remanded.