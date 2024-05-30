Hyderabad: Woman beaten up for additional dowry by husband, in-laws

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that her husband and in-laws tortured her for additional dowry
Hyderabad: A woman was brutally beaten up by her husband and in-laws at Madhuranagar in Banjara Hills allegedly for additional dowry. The woman, aged around 28, was married to a car driver, Akhil Hussain (42), a resident of Yellareddyguda four years ago.
At the time of marriage, the parents of the woman gave four tolas of gold, Rs 2 lakh cash and other articles as gifts to the couple.
“The woman in her complaint told us that the husband and in-laws were torturing her for additional money. A case was registered and investigation is going on,” said the Madhuranagar police.