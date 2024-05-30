| Hyderabad Woman Beaten Up For Additional Dowry By Husband In Laws

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally beaten up by her husband and in-laws at Madhuranagar in Banjara Hills allegedly for additional dowry. The woman, aged around 28, was married to a car driver, Akhil Hussain (42), a resident of Yellareddyguda four years ago.

At the time of marriage, the parents of the woman gave four tolas of gold, Rs 2 lakh cash and other articles as gifts to the couple.

“The woman in her complaint told us that the husband and in-laws were torturing her for additional money. A case was registered and investigation is going on,” said the Madhuranagar police.